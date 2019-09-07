Comedians offer social commentary in ways that are often confrontational and uninhibited, but in a social media-driven culture, their jokes can come back to bite them in the butt. We've all witnessed some of our favorite comics find themselves on the wrong side of "cancel culture," but Gary Owen claims that no matter what's happening online, the club circuit is still as anti-PC as ever.

Owen visited Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and talked about comedians being called out for offensive jokes. Dave Chappelle has been the topic of that conversation as of late, following the debut of his latest Netflix stand-up special, Sticks & Stones. "The stuff we do on stage, it doesn't affect us at all," Owen said before he referenced a time years ago when he had to issues an apology for using the word "retarded" in a joke. Special needs advocates went after advertisers that were affiliated with Owen, but in the end, the controversy didn't keep him from selling out shows on the road.

The actor admitted that his apology was just for show, but that's something that famous figures must do to get certain advocates to leave them alone before they move on to their next target. He may be more careful about what he puts out, along with other comedians, but it doesn't change the fact that the comedy circuit isn't for the sensitive. Check out Owen's clip below.