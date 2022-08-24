It's been a chaotic few days for 78-year-old Gary Busey, who, after being charged with sex crimes for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple women at New Jersey's Monster-Mania convention, was caught on camera by paparazzi, pulling his pants down in what looked to be a public park.

Around the same time as the second incident, the Predator 2 star shared a statement with TMZ denying the allegations and charges put up against him. "Nothing happened," the Texas-born entertainer insisted.

"It was all false. I don’t care because there are no accusations."

After photos from Busey's pantsless afternoon at the park caused a stir online earlier this week, a rep for the actor shared a statement with Page Six on Tuesday (August 23). "Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean," they said.

"Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench."

Gary Busey in 2013 -- Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The same rep "stressed" to the outlet that the park bench where Busey pulled down his pants "is located on privately owned property," though Page Six is claiming otherwise after reportedly confirming that the video was only captured because the space is in public view.

The embattled star is no stranger to stripping in spaces where other can people can see him. During his time on Celebrity Big Brother UK, several houseguests expressed their discomfort with the father of three's regular removal of his bottoms, which he blamed on his bad knee.

