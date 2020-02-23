mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Garren Unleashes "The New (Normal)" Project

Milca P.
February 23, 2020 03:18
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The New (Normal)
GARREN

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Garen shares "The New (Normal)."


South Central's resident crooner Garren has returned once more to deliver on the pain and pressure of his surroundings via song, touching down with his debut The New (Normal) album. The effort arrives as a follow-up to its Normal teaser of last year and finds Garren more exploratory than ever before.

“It’s more focused on how it is growing up in South Central and Compton and the mindset you have to have to get out of these environments,” the singer ys of his latest body of work. “Making decisions for the future and not getting caught in the temporary satisfaction. that is what I call being ‘normal.'”

Enjoy below.

GARREN new music new song Mixtapes the new normal
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Garren Unleashes "The New (Normal)" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject