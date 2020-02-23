Garren Unleashes "The New (Normal)" Project

South Central's resident crooner Garren has returned once more to deliver on the pain and pressure of his surroundings via song, touching down with his debut The New (Normal) album. The effort arrives as a follow-up to its Normal teaser of last year and finds Garren more exploratory than ever before.

“It’s more focused on how it is growing up in South Central and Compton and the mindset you have to have to get out of these environments,” the singer ys of his latest body of work. “Making decisions for the future and not getting caught in the temporary satisfaction. that is what I call being ‘normal.'”

Enjoy below.