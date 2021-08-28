This season was always going to be an interesting one for Gardner Minshew. After becoming a bit of a sensation in his rookie season, Minshew hasn't been able to recreate the success of his first few games in the NFL. After an abysmal 1-15 season with the Jaguars last year, the team drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence and fans knew he was going to be the starter.

Throughout the preseason, Minshew has continued to work hard, and at times, there was speculation that he could get some playing time as Lawrence develops. Now, however, Minshew's days in Jacksonville are officially over as he has now been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Minshew was sent to the Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022. If Minshew eventually becomes a starter for the Eagles, that pick will actually turn into a fifth-rounder.

With this deal, Minshew will now have to contend with Jalen Hurts for the starting job, although it is believed that Hurts will maintain the role until Minshew proves to be the better option.

It remains to be seen how the QB situation will work out in Philly, although there is no doubt the team now has a very solid backup to play behind their sophomore phenom.