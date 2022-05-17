The legacy of Bill Cosby lives on, albeit tainted, and Garcelle Beauvais is now sharing her story with the comedy icon. For over a decade, Cosby faced accusations of drugging, rape, and sexual assault that spanned back into the 1970s. The allegations caused a divide as people picked sides, and after a trial, Cosby was convicted of several crimes. However, a technicality would cause the courts to revisit his case, and last year, Cosby found freedom once again.

Meanwhile, Beauvais has detailed her Hollywood escapades in her new memoir, Love Me As I Am. Prior to starring on The Jamie Foxx Show back in the 1990s, Beauvais worked as a model moving into her new role as an actress. In 1984, she landed a gig on The Cosby Show at 18.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Beauvais mentions meeting Cosby in her memoir but she also detailed the story with Bevy Smith on SiriusXM, adding that she got a "strange" feeling when she walked into his house.

“I felt like when I got to his brownstone that I wasn’t the only one there besides him,” she said while on Bevelations. “There was something eerie about not knowing if there’s anybody else in the house and then having, you know, him asking me if I wanna drink and I wasn’t a drinker. So it was all those things. And then something told me, ‘Get out of there.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

The actress also reportedly mentioned that she decided not to come forward at the height of Cosby's allegations because she didn't want people to think that she was trying to use the opportunity for fame. So, instead, she waited and included the alleged encounter in her book.

“You know, my kids were little [back then] and my divorce [from Mike Nilon was happening at the time], I didn’t want to drag them into it. And I felt like I didn’t have anything concrete,” she said. “It would’ve been me just piling on and I wouldn’t want people to think that, oh, I just wanted to be part of that and have my name out there. I included it in the book because it was…part of listening to your gut.”

