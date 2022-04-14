She's starred in dozens of films and television shows throughout her career but Garcelle Beauvais is arguably most well-known for her role as "Fancy" on the classic series, The Jamie Foxx Show. Beauvais has a career that has stretched decades and when she first jumped into acting, she was already working as a model in New York City. The now-Real Housewives of New York star has penned a memoir detailing her life and interactions in the industry, and Beauvais shared a story about curving Michael Jordan all those years ago.

Beauvais wrote in Love Me As I Am that she was hired to pose with Jordan in a photoshoot and claimed that prior to booking the gig, she wasn't familiar with the Chicago Bulls star.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was,” she wrote. “He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.” It's unclear how many dates they went on in total, but Beauvais admitted to cutting things off after Jordan invited her for a romantic trip to Hawaii.

“Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met,” she added. “I blew that one!”

The actress has previously stated that she also dated Will Smith prior to his marriage but added that she ended the relationship when she called his home and could hear his then-young son Trey ask, "Is that miss Jada?"



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

[via]