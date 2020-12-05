Sad news is coming out of the hip-hop world today as it was reported that Gangxta Ridd of the first-ever Samoan hip-hop group Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E. passed away due to complications from COVID-19. For those unfamiliar with the group, they were formed in Los Angeles during the late 80s and it was comprised of Gangxta Ridd - whose real name is Paul Devoux - and his six brothers. These men were born and raised in Los Angeles and used their art as a way to connect with those who had similarly rough experiences as them.

The group was able to work with some influential artists over the years and legendary rapper Ice T was one of them. In fact, Gangxta Ridd and Ice T were very good friends, which led to the rapper revealing the sad news on social media.

“I just woke up to the terrible news,” Ice-T shared on social media. “My very close homie ‘Gangsta Rid’ of Boo-Yaa Tribe passed away yesterday from Covid…so sad. My love and condolences go out to the family.”

Since Devoux's passing, numerous fans have taken to social media with tributes for the late rapper, who certainly made a huge impact with his art. You can see some of these tributes, below.

We send our condolences to Gangxta Ridd's family during this difficult time.