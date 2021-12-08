Gangsta Boo Links Up With Drumma Boy On "Sucka Free"

Last Thursday was a celebration for rap fans. Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony went hit-for-hit at Verzuz with the former bringing out the remaining living members. Juicy J, DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, and Gangsta Boo joined forces for one of the most eventful Verzuz this year and they continue to ride high off of the success.

Gangsta Boo is keeping the momentum going. This week, she shared a brand new single titled, "Sucka Free." With Drumma Boy holding down the minimal production, Gangsta Boo brings her signature style of racy yet empowering bars for a ground-shaking banger.

Gangsta Boo also appeared on Grandtheft's new single "What You Wanna Do" alongside fellow Memphis rapper and the self-proclaimed King Of Crunk, Duke Deuce.

Check out Gangsta Boo's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Turnt that n***a to a fuckin' stalker

He called my phone so much I had to block him

Go get your dick wet by some other bitch

Don't be wasting none of my time ith this sucka shit