mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gang Starr, Royce Da 5'9", & Group Home Line Up On "What's Real"

Mitch Findlay
November 01, 2019 10:55
356 Views
21
3
CoverCover

What's Real
Gang Starr Feat. Group Home & Royce Da 5'9"

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

This is exactly what you need.


There's no other way to say it. Gang Starr's posthumous album The Best One Yet is a beautiful thing. How DJ Premier managed to keep this one a secret for so long is an astounding feat, proof that patience is among the best attributes one can possess. Now that the wait is finally over, and hip-hop fans can once again hear the late Guru's iconic voice, it feels like there couldn't have been a better time for its arrival. In many ways, the Gang Starr stand embodies the golden era, sample-based production and boom-bap beats. 

On "What's Real," Guru and Preem links with Group Home and the PRhyme lyricist Royce Da 5'9", who ultimately went on to forge his own path with the DJ. In the first official collaboration between Royce and Guru, Nickle absolutely bodies the set, spitting bars that cement him as one of the best to ever do it behind a mic. "Preem blowin' weed, he a master on the courts, I'm a student with the rap that's spewin' passion on the chorus," he spits. "While the smoke is in the air, feel like voodoo's on the floor, cause we got the actual ashes of Guru on the boards." Stream the project in full right here, and long live Gang Starr. 

Quotable Lyrics

Preem blowin weed, he a master on the courts
I'm a student with the rap that's spewin' passion on the chorus
While the smoke is in the air, feel like voodoo's on the floor
Cause we got the actual ashes of Guru on the boards

Gang Starr
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  3
  356
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gang Starr Group Home Royce Da 5'9"
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gang Starr, Royce Da 5'9", & Group Home Line Up On "What's Real"
21
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject