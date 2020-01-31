Gang Starr Drops "Bad Name (Remix)" With Method Man & Redman

It was back in November 2019 that Gang Starr made a historic move and released their first project in 16 years—nine years following the death of Guru. It didn't take long for One of the Best Yet to climb the charts and it debuted in the No. 2 spot just behind Kanye West's Jesus Is King. Over two months later, DJ Premier returns with a remix to the single "Bad Name," this time tapping longtime collaborators Method Man and Redman.

“My plan all along was to include and do special remixes after One Of The Best Yet was released and I knew Red & Meth would be perfect for the remix of 'Bad Name' and they both really wanted to be a part of this remix for me and Guru," DJ Premier said. "I did a new arrangement and its so dope with Red & Meth putting their spin on it. Meth is the perfect closer and Redman blacks out. He sounds so happy and it comes [through] the speakers.”

Gang Starr will embark on the 2020 Gods of Rap II Tour with Nas, DMA, The Lox, and Just Blaze. Tickets go on sale on Friday, (January 31). Check out "Bad Name (Remix)" and leave your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Nowadays it's like everybody's losin' it

Instead of them preservin' this gift, they're all abusin' it

It's mad drama, they want us reachin' for the llamas

Causin' hysteria, the new hip-hop criteria

And they forgot about the blood, sweat, and tears

Now we see the results of all the blunts, chicks, and beers