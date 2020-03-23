Last week, GameStop made the surprising decision to stay open in states that require all non-essential businesses to close their doors. Following public backlash and mocking, the company has reversed that decision, according to GameSpot

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"We have been steadfast in our adherence to CDC-guided safety and local government orders for retailers in each of our communities. As millions of Americans look to GameStop to adjust to their new normal of increased time at home, for work, learning and play, we have implemented practices to help ensure the safety and health of our employees, customers and partners," George Sherman, chief executive officer of GameStop said in the press release.

"We believe it is prudent to institute further safety protocols while meeting this increased demand through curbside pick-up. As such, stores that remain in operation will provide only pick-up at the door or delivery to home activities to further protect our employees and customers.”

GameStop's fight to stay open lines up with one of the biggest release days in months with both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal dropping on March 20. The store moved up the release date for Doom Eternal by one day to separate the Animal Crossing and Doom crowds.