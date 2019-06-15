Writing is an interesting art form. On one hand, many people consume and engage in the act of writing on a daily basis. Whether through texting, messaging, reading this article, writing essays or job applications, watching movies or television, reading books, or even penning lyrics, the ways in which we interact writing is a fascinating study in itself. Who then, among the masses is to decide what constitutes "bad writing?"

If you've been following coverage on the final season of Game Of Thrones, you likely recognize the description as a rallying cry of angry fans, many of whom feel disdainful toward showrunners and writers David Benioff and Dan Weiss. The disdain grew to a violent head after "The Iron Throne," which only served to intensify the narrative that Benioff and Weiss had veered off course.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With the malcontent having reached an all-time high, many seemed to expect David and Dan to emerge from their self-imposed radio silence in a repentant state, an expectation that was misguided from the jump. One does not get to be where they are by crumbling under fan pressure, even if the vitriol rivals the mob during Queen Cersei during her "Walk Of Shame." Case in point, Consequence Of Sound confirms that the pair submitted "The Iron Throne" for Emmy consideration, in the hard-fought category of "Outstanding Writing." Should they walk away with the win, expect the fan tears to match those of Meera Reed, upon discovering that Bran has become King of the Six Kingdoms and never once sent her a raven.

[via]