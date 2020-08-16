Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred as Jamie Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, says he almost donated to a petition that asked for HBO to remake the final season of the show with new writers.

The petition, which called showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "woefully incompetent," mirrored the sentiments of many fans after watching the final season. The 8th season of Game of Thrones has a 31% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition," Coster-Waldau told Variety.

"I think everyone had their own opinion," he continued. "I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of—you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to Game of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end."

A spin-off series based in the Game of Thrones universe is expected to release in 2022.

