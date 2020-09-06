The final season of Game of Thrones will go down as the most controversial last season of a show ever. Fans and critics alike feel as if it was rushed. Still, there were some bright moments such as watching Arya kill the Night King. It was a great way to cap off all her training to be an assassin, putting her skills to good use. Maisie Williams, who played Arya, recently to The Hollywood Reporter that Kit Harrington, aka Jon Snow, was once told he would be the one to kill the Night King.

"Yeah, they did. He expected it to go that way, too," Williams stated about the expectations everyone had for Jon Snow to kill the big bad guy. "And he even said, 'It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.' And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. (Laughs.) Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season. (Laughs.)"

Williams also commented on the long delay of The New Mutants, which is a superhero movie based in the X-Men universe. "I feel like anyone speaking about any movie in any capacity is a good thing, especially one which hasn’t come out yet," she stated. "I liked that people were speculating, and I don’t believe when people say online, “Oh, who even cares about this film anymore? Who’s even going to watch this film?” I just don’t believe people that are like that because I’m like, “Well, you are, because you’re still talking about it even though you don’t care about it.”