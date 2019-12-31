Andrew Dunbar, a body double from Game Of Thrones, passed away suddenly on Christmas Eve at his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, according to reports. Though a cause has not been revealed, his death is not being treated as suspicious. Andrew, who was reportedly in his 30s, stood in for GoT actor Alfie Allen, who played the character Theon Greyjoy on the show. He was also an extra in the "Battle of the Bastards" episode of GoT alongside Kit Harrington as Jon Snow. Alfie expressed his sadness at Andrew's passing on his Instagram story.

"Andrew Dunbar was an actor who was also a stand in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx," Alfie wrote against a plain back screen on his story. He also linked to a statement made by The Extras Department agency about Andrew.

The agency wrote, "To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement.

We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly."