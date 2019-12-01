Next week Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be released to the public. The video release will include bonus features that will give a glimpse into information about the finale. While some fans were content with the way things came to an end, others found the HBO fantasy drama's conclusion to be disappointing. Wherever you sit on the spectrum you will soon be receiving more information on how things went down. So sit tight.

Entertainment Weekly provided revelations from the release which includes a behind-the-scenes documentary called Duty Is The Death of Love along with comments from the actors including Emilia Clarke. The focus will be on the series finale "The Iron Throne" and we already know that Drogon did not intake Dany's body. In the release, co-showrunner David Benioff says, "Drogon's not going to eat you...he's not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?" In regards to the reason why Drogon set the Iron Throne on fire, Benioff continued saying, "If [Dany is] not going to sit on it, no one's going to sit on it."

There are also deleted scenes and the documentary The Last Wat included in the special features. The home video release will take place on December 3.