Though Game Of Thrones ultimately left a sour taste in many mouths, the series as a whole still remains beloved. And there's always The Winds Of Winter, if George R.R. Martin ever finishes writing that particular leviathan. Suffice it to say, Thrones is still very much in the mix, and HBO's recently announced prequel series House Of The Dragon will likely reinvigorate the spark upon its arrival. With Martin holding it down as an executive producer, the new show will center around the Targaryen dynasty, as loosely portrayed in Martin's Fire And Blood compendium.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images - House Of The Dragon Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik

Now, a report from Deadline confirms that House Of The Dragon will be arriving in 2022, though HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys has hinted that it's too early to provide anything concrete. He did, however, confirm that the writing stages were well underway -- casting, on the other hand, has yet to begin. "Obviously it’s a big, complicated show,” explains Bloys, but it's poised to be in good hands all the same. Miguel Sapochnik, who many consider a defining voice of Thrones, is tapped to be showrunner alongside series writer Ryan Condal.

Are you looking forward to a return to Westeros in 2022? Who knows -- perhaps George will have finished the book series in its entirety by then.

