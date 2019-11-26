While Game of Thrones aired its final episode in May, much to the dismay and disappointment of many viewers, it appears to have something in store for fans. The officially Twitter account for the formerly popular show tweeted the series' most famous quote "Winter is coming."

Many of the show's fans are still bitter, so the replies to the tweet are full of hilarious reactions that are users, in one way or another, asking the show to basically leave them alone.

These responses are in large part due to the widespread dissatisfaction that was felt by viewers not only from the series finale, but from the final season as a whole. These feelings were so strong that they even lead to a petition to remake season 8, which had signatures in the hundreds of thousands range. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the show, denounced the petition, claiming it was "disrespectful." However, some hopeful and optimistic fans are convinced that this remake is the surprise that this mysterious tweet is signalling.

If not an entire remake, perhaps just a different ending to the series? GOT star Kristofer Hivju already confirmed that an alternate ending exists, and releasing a different version of events from one episode is a lot more realistic of an expectation than an entirely new set of six episodes. The tweet could also be referencing the upcoming prequel based on GOT novelist George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, that was announced after a previously planned, Naomi-Watts-led GOT prequel was cancelled. Another less exciting possibility for the meaning behind the tweet is the upcoming Blu-ray release of the complete series on December 3rd. Or, maybe they're just pointing out that winter, the season, will be here shortly. The possibilities are endless.