With the final season of Game of Thrones behind us, members of both the cast and production team have been unveiling some insider information. After all, it does not matter much considering it is all over now. The cast has bid their farewell to the decade-long series and fans are getting over the mourning. Although some fans petitioned for the final season to be remade, it is not happening so we might as well move on. Moreover, interesting details were revealed during a podcast interview with Miguel Sapochnik, a director of the beloved series. With regards to the highly-anticipated battle of Winterfell which was reflected in the episode entitled The Long Night, Sapochnik admitted he wanted no survivors left.

“I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes you say, ‘All bets are off; anyone could die.’ And David and Dan didn’t want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that," he shared. This would have certainly pleased fans who complained about the death count not being nearly enough. Though further discussions led the director to go the other way which ended up being what we saw on TV.

