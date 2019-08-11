It appears the creators of Game Of Thrones are about to cash in. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Benioff and Dan Weiss have inked a new deal with Netflix worth a total of $200 million dollars. Under the contract, Benioff and Weiss will leave their longtime home at HBO and create and develop new projects for the streaming giant.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix. They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Added Benioff and Weiss in a joint statement: "We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same '80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we're honored they invited us to join them."

It's being reported that the two guys were using Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan's recent $150 million deal with Amazon as a guiding stick for their deal, and wanted to be sure they got more than that, which they did with $200 million. We’ll keep you posted once their first projects are revealed. Stay tuned.

[Via]