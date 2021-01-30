While it’s still very early on, development on a new animated series based on Game of Thrones has reportedly begun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple meetings with writers have already occurred for the tentative new series, which could have a similar mature vibe to the original series, based on George R. R. Martin’s novels. However, it's worth noting that no deals have been made yet regarding the series, and thus it's possible that the series will never actually see the light of day.

Representatives from HBO Max have declined to comment on the nature of the series at this time.

It is thought that this animated series is part of a larger plan of expansion for George R. R. Martin, who is under a successful and profitable deal with HBO. House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones, was picked up for a straight-to-series order by HBO Max in October 2019 and was the first step in the wider expansion of the Game of Thrones cinematic universe.

HBO has previously developed other prequels for the universe that never came to fruition, but still, it seems that the widespread switch to streaming platforms has put another emphasis on expanding Game of Thrones.



Rich Polk/Getty Images Rich Polk/Getty Images

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not this animated series comes to light, and what it adds to the wider scope of George R. R. Martin’s narrative.

[Via]