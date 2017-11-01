The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided elimination in Game 6 of the World Series last night, picking up a crucial 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. All the attention now turns to the best thing in all of sports - a Game 7.

The Dodgers and Astros won't have any time to dwell on last night's showdown as the two teams return to Dodger Stadium tonight for Game 7 of the 113th World Series. Tonight's game will mark the first time that historic Dodger Stadium has ever hosted a World Series Game 7. It's also the third time in the last four years that the World Series has gone the distance.

Needless to say, both the fans and the players have enjoyed this incredible World Series thus far.

Houston's George Springer and LA's Joc Pederson, both of whom homered in Game 6, spoke about the upcoming Game 7 after last night's game.

Per Fox Sports,

”This is a great series,” said Houston’s George Springer, who hit his fourth homer of the Series on Tuesday. ”I know we lost (Game 6), but this is awesome.” ”I think you dream about that as a kid,” said Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson. ”I think it’s going to be big for … all of us to just remember it’s still a baseball game. You’ve got to slow it down. Still play the same way that we’ve been playing all year that got us to here.”

First pitch for Game 7 is scheduled for 8:20pm ET. As always, the game will air on Fox and can be live streamed via the Fox Sports Go app if you have a cable subscription (or know someone who does). Right-hander Lance McCullers will get the start for Houston, while the Dodgers, who are slightly favored heading into the matchup, will be throwing Yu Darvish.

Check out all the game info below.

What: Game 7, 2017 World Series Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles When: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox Livestream: Fox Sports Go Odds: Dodgers -125