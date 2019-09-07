mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gallant Taps Sabrina Claudio For "Compromise" Duet

Milca P.
September 07, 2019 19:33
95 Views
Compromise
Gallant Feat. Sabrina Claudio

Gallant & Sabrina make a beautiful combo.


As he continues to carve out the lane that leads to the October release of his Sweet Insomnia project, Gallant has gifted fans with the collaboration they didn't know they needed as he links up with Sabrina Claudio for his latest "Compromise" output. The new track is a smooth selection that finds the duo hashing out love's pains and serves as a wonderful preview to the upcoming tour run on which Gallant is set to support Claudio.

"Compromise" is the fourth in a string of singles leading up to Sweet Insomnia and marks the first in which he brings in a little help. Previously, he tested our palates with "Sharpest Edges," "Crimes," and 'Sleep On it."

Get into the latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

What was the point of us breaking down?
We were something whatever it was that caught my attention
Feel like you’re feeling me
And I feel your feelings
Good thing we broke to pieces

