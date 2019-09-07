Gallant Taps Sabrina Claudio For "Compromise" Duet

As he continues to carve out the lane that leads to the October release of his Sweet Insomnia project, Gallant has gifted fans with the collaboration they didn't know they needed as he links up with Sabrina Claudio for his latest "Compromise" output. The new track is a smooth selection that finds the duo hashing out love's pains and serves as a wonderful preview to the upcoming tour run on which Gallant is set to support Claudio.

"Compromise" is the fourth in a string of singles leading up to Sweet Insomnia and marks the first in which he brings in a little help. Previously, he tested our palates with "Sharpest Edges," "Crimes," and 'Sleep On it."

Get into the latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

What was the point of us breaking down?

We were something whatever it was that caught my attention

Feel like you’re feeling me

And I feel your feelings

Good thing we broke to pieces