Gallant Shares New "Sleep On It" To Preview New Album

Gallant is prepping the arrival of his newest project Sweet Insomnia, the sophomore effort set to follow up to 2016's Ology. Before it arrives this fall, he shares a new single in the form of "Sleep On It."

On the track, Gallant unpacks the strains of a rift in a relationship, bargaining with his lover to allows their problems to settle before returning tot he issue at hand.

“The song is about putting aside your pride and reconciling, after butting heads in a relationship,” he explains in a statement about the track. “It’s about reconciliation.”

This season, fans can also catch the crooner on the road with Sabrina Claudio on her The Truth Is tour.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe we should take some time

'Cause nothing's coming out right

I don't wanna see this side to us, yeah

'Cause that's the fussin', all the fightin'

And the borderline cryin'

Gettin' us closer to the finish line, oh