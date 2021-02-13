Gallant Releases Emotional New Single "Relapse"

Maryland singer Gallant has been impressing listeners for quite some time now thanks to his buttery smooth voice and ethereal production that really helps set a mood. With R&B continuing to thrive in a big way, Gallant has been able to carve out a lane for himself, and with every new release, he continues to get better. This is especially true in his latest song "Relapse," which is a dope slow jam that will help you get through the weekend.

Throughout the track, Gallant delivers emotional lyrics about a distant lover who he is trying to be with, but the person seems to be reluctant. The melancholy vibe makes the lyrics that much sadder, and you can't help but relate to your own experiences while vibing to the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

I see war in those eyes, a final desperation

To keep your inhibitions, close to you

But seconds after midnight (But seconds after midnight), yeah

And reckless bouts of indecision

You gave up on that mission