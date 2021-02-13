mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gallant Releases Emotional New Single "Relapse"

Alexander Cole
February 13, 2021 09:24
Relapse
Gallant

Gallant delivers the ultimate slow jam with his new song "Relapse."


Maryland singer Gallant has been impressing listeners for quite some time now thanks to his buttery smooth voice and ethereal production that really helps set a mood. With R&B continuing to thrive in a big way, Gallant has been able to carve out a lane for himself, and with every new release, he continues to get better. This is especially true in his latest song "Relapse," which is a dope slow jam that will help you get through the weekend.

Throughout the track, Gallant delivers emotional lyrics about a distant lover who he is trying to be with, but the person seems to be reluctant. The melancholy vibe makes the lyrics that much sadder, and you can't help but relate to your own experiences while vibing to the track.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I see war in those eyes, a final desperation
To keep your inhibitions, close to you
But seconds after midnight (But seconds after midnight), yeah
And reckless bouts of indecision
You gave up on that mission

