Gallant Drops 6LACK-Assisted Single From His Album Out Friday

It's been a long three years since Gallant's Grammy-nominated debut album, Ology, but the wait for its follow-up is almost over. Sweet Insomnia is out this Friday and, today, we received its title track to hold us off in the meantime. Last September, the Maryland artist cancelled a tour to finish up his sophomore effort. Given it's been over a year since then, we can bet that Gallant's patience produced a project of top quality.

Its got a thick bassline that'll may result in injury to your neck and the singer doing his signature falsetto on the chorus. Gallant tracks have the kind of grandiose R&B arrangements that make you long for earlier eras of the genre. Ginuwine was featured in his latest music video for "Sleep On It," so the references to the early-2000's are certainly overt. However, there's no need to long when we're about to get thirteen new songs from him. "Sweet Insomnia" calls on 6LACK for a perfectly-suited feature, who has the vocal tone and cadence to glide across any smooth instrumental.

Quotable Lyrics

Two shivers for a cold introduction

That mix of every mental condition you want

Pull focus to a greater dependence

On a psychotic crash