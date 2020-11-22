mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Galimatias Brings Smooth Bubbly Vibes To New Track "Shy Dancer"

Alexander Cole
November 22, 2020 13:42
Image via Galimatias

Galimatias experiments with his own singing voice on "Shy Dancer."


Galimatias has been impressing music listeners over the last few years with his brand of smooth electronic production. The artist has worked with the likes of Alina Baraz, and now, he is looking to offer up some singing of his own. While this is still new to Galimatias, he is willing to experiment, which is something that is on full display in his brand new song "Shy Dancer."

In the track, we get some smooth, bubbly r&b vibes that will certainly make you feel at ease given the Fall weather we're experiencing. Meanwhile, Galimatias has a soothing voice as he sings about the girl in his room and how much he loves the little things that she does.

It's a unique track and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Do I look obsessed
When I watch you do that dance for me
Love it Love it Love it
How you show that soft smile
Everytime you feel shy

