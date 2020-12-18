Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot has finally opened up regarding the allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League from Ray Fisher, earlier this year. Fisher accused director Joss Wheadon of engaging in abusive behavior behind the scenes.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth,” Gadot told The LA Times. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

The allegations were later investigated by Warner Bros., who downplayed their significance:

Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.

Gadot told Variety that she was questioned in the investigation: “I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on Dec. 25th.

