Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot defended being cast as Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic centered on the life of the ancient Egyptian ruler.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," Gadot said when asked for comment by BBC Arabic’s Sam Asi.

“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish, of course… People are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

The star also said, “You know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own, too.”

The upcoming biopic will be directed by Patty Jenkins, who worked with Gadot on both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. Jenkins made history with the former by helping to make the movie the most financially successful film by a female director.

Wonder Woman 1984 was released on December 25, 2020, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, a move that resulted from Warner Bros' partnership with HBO. All Warner Bros' films will be available on the streaming service in 2021.

