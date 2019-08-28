In many ways, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the first couple of the NBA and have been supportive of each other for the better part of the decade now. Wherever she goes, he goes and vice versa, which has made them one of them the most recognizable famous couples out there. Union has been working on America's Got Talent as of late and Wade has been there every step of the way to support her.

During a recent taping of America's Got Talent, Union took her love for D-Wade to the next level by wearing a dress that featured his face plastered all over it. The dress is black and white and the image appears to be an old yearbook photo from when Wade was a lot younger. Union was glowing while wearing the dress and seemed pretty content with herself. She even took to Instagram to show off the dress, writing the caption: "Future so bright gotta wear Wades."

You have to really love your partner if you're going to wear clothes with their face all over it so we hand it to Union for being so bold. Not everyone could pull that look off but she does it pretty well.

We're sure Wade appreciated the style although it's tough to say if he'd ever return the favor and wear a suit with Union's face all over it.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage