Steph and Ayesha Curry ended up living happily ever after but when they first started out, they were advised by none other than Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's wife, to stop seeing each other and sleep around.

Of course, at the time, Gabrielle Union had no clue that they would end up spending years together. At a birthday party a long time ago, when Steph and Ayesha had first started dating, Gab told Ayesha that she should stop seeing the basketball player and consider testing the waters. At that stage in her own life, she was off being pretty naughty, according to D Wade.

During an Instagram Live session with the Curry Family, Gab and Dwyane recounted the conversation.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"In 98, you was rollin. She was a thot in 98," hilariously said Wade about his wife. She agreed and said that she ended up giving that same advice to Ayesha.

"I was! Listen, I enjoyed my life. And that is the exact advice I gave to Ayesha and a young Steph," said Union. "I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low. You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?"

Ayesha chimed in, remembering the exact words that the actress used.

"You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?... Okay...'"

The humorous exchange ended with an apology from D Wade on behalf of his entire family.

Watch it all below.