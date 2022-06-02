Gabrielle Union has been in the business for a very long time although she has yet to lose her youthful exuberance. It is very easy to let the Hollywood world get you down, however, Union has been able to avoid the BS and continue living her best life with her children as well as her husband, Dwyane Wade.

D-Wade and Union have been a power couple for a very long time. The two have a great philosophy when it comes to raising children and it is crystal clear that they have a partnership that simply works for them. Through all of the trials and tribulations, they are able to keep things going which is truly admirable.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Wade has also become Union's photographer and recently, he took a picture that was made to get people talking on social media. As you can see down below, Union has her back to the camera and is completely nude. Her butt is completely hidden by the water of the pool, although it's clear that Union is trying to tease the audience. The caption "Back to our regularly scheduled programming" really hammers that home.





Union and Wade are already enjoying the warmer months and we're sure this trend will continue. If we get more of these photos, then no one will be complaining.