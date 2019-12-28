Gabrielle Union appears to be without a care in the world in Maui on her Instagram post, but that doesn't mean she's let go of her tumultuous recent past with America's Got Talent. The actress recently revealed that she was unjustly fired from the competition show due to her attempt to file a report against guest Jay Leno for a racist joke he told on set. It was also reported that she was told that the hairstyles she wore on the show were "too black." This "toxic culture" on set of AGT is exactly why Gabrielle is better off without the show, but she is making it clear that she is not going down without a fight.

In a recent post on her Instagram from her family's trip to Hawaii, Gabrielle can be seen prancing around in her swimsuit in slow motion, showing off her ageless body. Blondie's "The Tide Is High" plays over the video, which feature some significant lyrics that relate to her situation quite closely. Gabrielle wrote in her caption, "🎶I'm not the kind of girl who gives up juuuuuust like thaaaaat. Oh nooOOOooo!🎵." This lyric rings true for her in particular, as Page Six reports that her lawyers are in contact with NBC regarding the termination scandal.