There have been talks of reimagining the hit series Friends with an all-black cast—something that commentators have said is just Living Single. However, while the two shows bear striking similarities, they are vastly differing storylines, and it looks as if Friends will shake up its lineup on September 22, at least in the form of a table read. In recent weeks, actors have been entertaining their fans on Zoom calls as they join together to do table reads of famed film and television scripts. Gabrielle Union will reportedly host an upcoming table read of an episode of Friends, albeit with an all-black cast of award-winning entertainers.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Gettty Images

According to E!, the online event will go on in an effort to promote the nonprofit When We All Vote, an organization encouraging citizens to show up to the polls. The cast includes This is Us's Sterling K. Brown (Ross) and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe (Rachel) along with Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba (Phoebe), 9-1-1's Aisha Hinds (Monica), Insecure's Kendrick Sampson (Joey), and Hollywood's Jeremy Pope (Chandler). The read will be directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield, an accomplished actress who has been featured in films including Black Dynamite, I Am Legend, and The Great White Hype.

For those interested in watching it live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. on September 22, sign up here.

