Not every A-lister had dreams of being the next great movie star. Many, like Gabrielle Union, apparently, wanted to be the "it girl" in Rap videos. She's celebrated for her film and television roles, but Union recently sat down with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man & The Three podcast where she spoke about her dreams of fame early on in her career.

“I got this internship in my last year of school, and I was like the office gofer, help, or whatever, and I worked in the kid's department," she said. "So we were working with Hayden Panetierre and Jessica Biel and Shane West and all of those young child actors."



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’d talk to their parents and managers and whatnot, and when my internship ended, they were like, ‘Would you ever consider like, being one of our clients and us representing you.”

The actress said she "had such low self-esteem" but admitted that she "wanted to be a video hoe so bad." Union had no aspirations of being in films, television shows, or commercials. "I wanted to be the chosen video hoe. That's what we called them then," she added. "Now they are video vixens, IG models, yeah, but I wanted to be a hot b*tch."

Apparently, she lacked "big boobs or an ass" so she didn't feel as desired as other women. "I was literally auditioning for like, 'California Love' video with Tupac." Union said she booked other gigs quickly, but they weren't aligning with her music video goals. "Just wanted to be in the 'California Love' video," she joked.

It seems to have worked out for the best, all things considering. Watch the clip below.