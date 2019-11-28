Yesterday it was reported that Gabrielle Union's contract as a judge on America's Got Talent was not renewed because she reported a racist remark made by Jay Leno to NBC's HR. As the story goes, Jay apparently saw an image of Simon Cowell and his many dogs and said on camera that it looks like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After Gabrielle told NBC why such a statement is not okay, she was no longer promised a spot on the show. The network said in a statement that they do take such situations seriously and Gabrielle no longer being on the show was an effect of them wanting to have the panel of judges "regularly refreshed."

Gabrielle's husband Dwyane Wade shared a statement on his wife, detailing how proud he is of her and now the Being Maryjane actress has followed up with some words of her own. "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤" she wrote on Twitter.

"As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US," Dwyane wrote.