Gabrielle Union has added herself to the growing list of public voices, speaking out in favor d Durboah Dugan, the Recording Academy CEO who was mos recently ousted from the organization. Less than two weeks away fromtehGrammys, theBoard of Trustees announced that they placed Dugan on administrative leave following reported finds of misconduct.

New reports, however, alleged that Dugan was actually kicked out of the organization for sending out a memo that challenged issues that included alleged misuse of duns, voting irregularities, and conflicts of interest within the Academy.

“Coulda sworn this is the same board that told women to ‘step up,'” Union most recently tweeted. “Clearly what they really meant was stand down, turn a blind eye to problems, or be fired. #DeborahDugan truly stepped up & tried to make necessary changes & was shown the door. Been there, done that, got fired too.”

Her "step up" reference connects back to the controversial comments made by former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow who suggested that female artists "step up" if they expected to win more awards after calls for inclusivity.

Through a statement, Dugan also made an allusion to the line, vowing to uncover what really took place when she is legally able to do so.

“What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told," said Dugan. "When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you ‘step up’ at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit.: