Gabrielle Union says a sequel to Bring It On is "absolutely" happening, during a new interview with James Corden.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Corden asks Union if she has spoken with Kirsten Dunst regarding another film, to which Union responds, “We have. We actually did a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it, and we all were like, ‘We’re in. We’re absolutely in.'”

“Is that something that genuinely you think is going to happen?" Corden responded.

“It’s absolutely going to happen," Union continued. "I think its because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

The iconic 2000s cheerleading film stars Union, Dunst, and Jesse Bradford and was released on Aug. 25, 2000. The film has released a handful of spin-off films, but none has starred the original cast, as this upcoming sequel will.

Cheer is a documentary on Netflix which follows a cheerleading team in Texas.

No further details were given regarding the potential Bring It On sequel. Union is currently starring in the Spectrum show “L.A.’s Finest,” a spinoff of the Bad Boys franchise.

