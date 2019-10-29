The familial connections in Hollywood are more common than we'd like to think. Warren G and Dr. Dre are stepbrothers, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg are cousins, and last year Gabrielle Union revealed in an Instagram post that she and Saweetie are related. While sharing that Kehlani was her "#WCW," Gabrielle slipped in the caption that her little cousin was the Bay Area artist. It was only fitting, then, that for the actress's birthday she call on her rapping family member to perform her hit song for party guests.

On Tuesday, Gabrielle will turn 47-years-old, and with a birthday so close to Halloween, she decided to make her shindig a costume party. The actress dressed up as her East Compton Clovers character from 2000's Bring It On with her daughter Kaavia and Saweetie as her fellow cheerleaders. Of course, Gabrielle's husband Dwyane Wade was on the scene dressed as a Black Panther, and their close friends including Jeezy, Jeannie Mai, Quavo, E-40, and Too $hort were there to do it big for the B-day bash. Check out a few photos and watch Saweetie give her cousin a shout-out below.