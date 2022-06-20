All eyes were on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at Prada's Milan Fashion Week runway. The superstar couple jetted over to Italy to attend the label's Spring 2023 men's show, and wore coordinated ensembles to do so.

For her part, the Bring It On actress went braless under a $2,250 Prada tank dress in a tan colour, complete with a dramatic fringe at the bottom. On her feet, she wore black strappy heels, keeping her accessories minimal with a black and tan Prada bag, and gold earrings. Union's long black hair was slicked into a sophisticated ponytail, and her face was expertly glammed for the event.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Her husband, Wade, paired his yellow mesh tank from the Italian fashion house ($1,370) with M.C. Hammer-style black pants and crisp white sneakers, adding a few chains around his neck.

As Page Six notes, the mother of one spotted an even more revealing outfit during other Milan escapades earlier this week. On June 17th she shared an Instagram Reel to the Extended Remix of Russ' "HANDSOMER" featuring Ktlyn during which she showed off her sheer Sportmax dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

At first, the camera caught Union dancing around but eventually, she flipped up the skirt of her outfit to tease some of her behind, also revealing the high-waisted, retro-style bottoms underneath to help keep her modest.

Check it out above, and see more photos of Dwyane Wade and his beautiful wife taking over Milan for the Prada S/S 2023 runway below.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

