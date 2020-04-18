Quarantine has been a word used a lot lately and for good reason. The vast majority of the world is under quarantine right now as people try to avoid the deadly Coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands of people have been infected with the virus and people are dying at an alarming rate due to the stress on healthcare systems. With this in mind, it is extremely important to stay home and listen to the advice of your local government. While it may be hard to listen to these orders, it's imperative that we do it so we can go back to normal, sooner than later.

One of the couples that seem to be doing quarantine right is none other than Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. In fact, last night, Union took to her Instagram page where she posted a couple of snaps of her and D-Wade all snuggled up poolside. The photos were taken by their daughter Zaya and as you can see, love is in the air.

Quarantine is certainly a much more palatable experience when you live with other people as they can help you stay sane while also providing quite a bit of entertainment. Clearly, the Wade family has this quarantine thing down to a science.

Not to mention, now that Wade is retired, he doesn't have to worry about whether or not the NBA season returns anytime soon.