Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Wade are owning their naturalness during isolation.

Gabrielle Union is happily practicing social distancing by rocking her natural curls with her adorable 16-month-old baby girl, Kaavia.

“See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like [...] now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles,” Union wrote on Instagram Sunday, with pictures of Kaavia getting a piggyback ride from her mom.

Not only are Union and her baby girl embracing their naturalness, husband Dwayne Wade is enjoying the natural hair as well. Gabrielle shared photos of the NBA star combing his daughter’s natural hair jokingly stating that he won’t be happy until Kaavia looks like Florida Evans from 70’s sitcom Good Times.

Gabrielle revealed that she would be “unlocking the secret soon,” indicating she’ll be sharing the products and tools she uses to achieve her amazing look.

Aside from opting for to display their natural beauty, the Wade family has been enjoying their time in quarantine. Union recently shared a short video of Kaavia learning how to swim. The video showed Union telling the 17-month-year old to stay put, but before you know it she’s making her way, swimming to Gabrielle. Another video, from last week, showed Kaavia showing off her dance moves to “Baila Reggaeton” by Carlos Arroyo.

We’re extremely happy for the Wade family making the best out of this global pandemic.