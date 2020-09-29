The longstanding feud between Gabrielle Union and America's Got Talent seems to have come to an end. The actress acted as a judge on the show last year, but her abrupt departure took the public by surprise. Union would later accuse executives and her co-stars of discriminatory behavior, and she took them to court to prove it. The back and forth between Gabrielle Union and the network revealed scathing allegations and adamant denials, and now reports state that the two parties have come to an agreement.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” NBC and Union’s reps said in a joint statement.

Back in May, Gabrielle Union shared her story in an interview with Variety where she spoke about being labeled as a difficult cast member because she advocated for Simon Cowell to stop smoking in enclosed spaces and desired for alleged racist and discriminatory remarks to be banned from production. She claimed that one of the contestants performed in Blackface without interruption from producers and comedian Jay Leno made a racist joke that wasn't reprimanded.

[via]