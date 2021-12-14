When Gabby Petito went missing earlier this year, her story took the internet by storm, causing tens of thousands of people to do their part to aid in the search for the 22-year-old. She was ultimately, and tragically, found dead in Wyoming’s Bridget-Teton National Forest back in September, and just weeks later, her fiancé – and the main person of interest in her death – Brian Laundrie, was also discovered deceased.

A long-winded manhunt for Laundrie took place following Petito’s disappearance. The man returned to his Florida family home in his partner’s van, but without her, and days after, he himself vanished as well. His parents were reportedly aware that he left their house with a weapon, which was allegedly later used to commit suicide in the Carlton Reserve.





Seeing as the story generated an astounding amount of social media and news coverage, it’s been quickly turned around into a documentary for Peacock called The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media. The trailer for the new true crime release arrived earlier today, ahead of its premiere this Friday, December 17th.

“It was like every parents’ nightmare, Jim Schmidt recalls of his step-daughter’s disappearance in the clip. “Just like, in a flash of second. She’s gone, she’s missing.” The film is said to “shed new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions, and the shocking conclusion.”





Exclusive interviews from those closest to the late 22-year-old will be included, as well as journalists who covered the story from the very beginning, and social media content creators who posted about Petito’s story and got heavily involved with the case.

Check out the trailer for Gabby Petito’s true crime documentary on Peacock below. Do you plan to stream it this coming weekend?

