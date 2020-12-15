mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G4 Choppa & G4 Boyz Do It For The Fraud Mans On "In Scam We Trust"

Aron A.
December 14, 2020 20:59
In Scam We Trust
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa

G4 Boyz and G4 Choppa connect for a banger.


G4 Boyz and G4 Choppa have dropped some of the hardest records in the streets this year. "419" heated things up before they dropped off "Local Scammer" which went even crazier with two remixes -- one featuring Chief Keef, the other with rising UK's "Queen Of Drill" Ivorian Doll. But it kept on going up. They dropped off "Prada" which then got a bigger boost with a remix featuring DreamDoll.

But, before we close out the year, G4 Boyz join G4 Choppa for an anthem made specifically for the scammers, "In Scam We Trust." The rappers delve into some UK drill production with an ode to credit card fraud. 

Check out their latest offering and keep your eyes peeled for new music from both G4 Boyz and G4 Choppa.

Quotable Lyrics
My gift card comes with funds
Please swipe, transaction done
Swipe that gift card once
Dip, splash, let’s have some fun

G4 Boyz
