G4 Boyz Tap Chief Keef For "Local Scammer (Remix)"

Aron A.
June 28, 2020 13:36
Local Scammer (Remix)
G4 Boyz Feat. Chief Keef & G4 Choppa

The local scammer goes global.


Very few artists have mastered the art of scam rap like G4 Boyz. Though the subgenres witnessed an uprising, thanks to Teejayx6 and the like, G4 Boyz have been steadily capturing the lavish lifestyle of fraudsters in their rap. Case in point, their single, "Local Scammer." With the help of Chief Keef, they've now unleashed the official remix alongside G4 Choppa.

The interesting thing about this track is that it's one of the first times we've heard Chief Keef jump on UK Drill production. As the father of drill, his influence has transcended generations and geographical boundaries, and hearing him take on styles that have been influenced by his own is a full-circle type moment. Chief Keef has never identified as a scammer, though he inadvertently contrasts and compares the lifestyles of fraudsters and trappers.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Who the fuck say we ain't slidin'?
Better not say they nappin'
Callin' out mayday, wack 'em
Say they pour an 8, they actin'

