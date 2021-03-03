G4 Boyz Serve Up A Cold Banger With "Hmm"

G4 Boyz hasn't released a project since 2017 when they dropped, The African Plug. They've been dropping music since 2013 but in the past year, it feels like they've even become an even stronger force, especially as they make more international connections. 2020 was a productive year that witnessed the success of several singles like "Prada" and its subsequent remix with DreamDoll as well as the success of "Local Scammer" which produced two remixes -- one with Ivorian Doll, and another with Chief Keef.

Kicking things off for 2021 is their latest banger, "Hmm." With a chilling drill beat backing them, G4 Boyz detail their lavish lifestyle filled with women, cash, and the finest luxuries one can indulge in.

Check out the single by the G4 Boyz below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Scammer boy but I always keep my gun

Please don't bring a card with overdraft funds

African boy so cool

African boy so smooth