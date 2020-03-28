G4 Boyz Deliver On Their Latest Banger "419"

One of the most exciting duos in rap music right now is G4 Boyz. Coming from Staten Island with a sound that draws from across the world, they're readying for a major year ahead of themselves and they make that absolutely clear with their latest banger, "419." Representing the Ohio area code which is better known for the advance-fee scam. This shouldn't come as a surprise since they do have a song called "Local Scammer" which slaps." "419" is equally hard, though. The brotherly duo team up over an ominous and grim beat with high-energy. As they floss with scammer money and their extensive drip, "419" has the G4 Boyz oozing with effortless swag and menacing attitudes.

Peep their new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from them.

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna take trip to Ghana

She know I get dough, I'm Naija

The money just came from wire

Said I move hot like fire

African boy, no voodoo

African boy, no lion