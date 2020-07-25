mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Splurge On Designer With "Prada"

Aron A.
July 25, 2020 12:44
G4 Boyz are back with another one.


New York City's favorite fraudster duo are diving deeper into the world of UK drill. Following the success of "Local Scammer," and the remixes featuring Chief Keef and Ivorian Doll, the pair have teamed up with G4 Choppa for their latest release, "Prada." Fueled by the sinister production hailing from the UK scene, G4 Boyz head between the Prada store and the trap house where they dish out on their lavish lifestyle and expensive shopping habits. 

G4 Boyz have been riding on their momentum in the past few months. "Prada" is arguably set up for success. With a music video that exemplifies the accompanying dance moves, don't be shocked when "Prada" is everywhere in the months to come.

Check out G4Boyz and G4 Choppa's latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics
You don't do no thinking
So all your moves is sinking
You don't have no money
So we don't do no linking
Everyday rocking Prada
Then I go stack my guala
Then I go pray to Allah
Then I go get some dollars

