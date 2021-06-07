G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Keep The Money Flowing In On "SBA Jobs"

Scam rap, while humorous, has blown up in its own right. Artists like TeeJayx6 and Guapdad 4000 have been considered two artists who've brought it into mainstream consciousness but they certainly aren't the only ones out here doing it. G4 Boyz have been bridging the gap between scammers in the United States and UK over the past few years but 2020 produced a few scam rap bangers. Songs like "Local Scammer," for instance, caught momentum then produced two individual remixes with Chief Keef and Ivorian Doll.

Now, G4 Boyz has returned alongside G4 Choppa for their new single, "SBA Jobs." The three rappers glide over frigid UK drill production as they reflect on money, women, and the reason why the two shouldn't mix.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

The opps, they tried to end me

But they pockets is empty

You know that I am loco

I'm comin' back plenty

