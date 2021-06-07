mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Keep The Money Flowing In On "SBA Jobs"

Aron A.
June 07, 2021 17:02
39 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

SBA Jobs
G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa have a different idea of employment benefits on their new track.


Scam rap, while humorous, has blown up in its own right. Artists like TeeJayx6 and Guapdad 4000 have been considered two artists who've brought it into mainstream consciousness but they certainly aren't the only ones out here doing it. G4 Boyz have been bridging the gap between scammers in the United States and UK over the past few years but 2020 produced a few scam rap bangers. Songs like "Local Scammer," for instance, caught momentum then produced two individual remixes with Chief Keef and Ivorian Doll.

Now, G4 Boyz has returned alongside G4 Choppa for their new single, "SBA Jobs." The three rappers glide over frigid UK drill production as they reflect on money, women, and the reason why the two shouldn't mix.

Peep the record below. 

Quotable Lyrics
The opps, they tried to end me
But they pockets is empty
You know that I am loco
I'm comin' back plenty

G4 Boyz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  39
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G4 Boyz G4 Choppa
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa Keep The Money Flowing In On "SBA Jobs"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject